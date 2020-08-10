Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,967,116.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

NYSE AMRC opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

