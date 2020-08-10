Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

