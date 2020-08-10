Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $633,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 76,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 236,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

