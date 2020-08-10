Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 43,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AR stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 89,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,266,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

