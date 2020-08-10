ATB Capital Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$28.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.06.

TSE:KEY opened at C$22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$442,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 749,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,561,740. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and have sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

