Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $524.13 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

