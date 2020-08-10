Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Bloom Energy worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $12.54 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $716,317.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,129.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,717 shares of company stock worth $7,880,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.