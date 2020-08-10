BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$21.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Finning International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.80.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$20.09 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$25.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

