BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$4.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE:FEC opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company has a market cap of $267.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$318.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

