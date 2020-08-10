Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus bought 10,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

