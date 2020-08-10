Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

