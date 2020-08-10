Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 116,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 211,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

