Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

CERS stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,959 shares of company stock worth $2,333,550. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.