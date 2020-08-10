CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

