Chris Franklin Sells 21,869 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

