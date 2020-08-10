CIBC Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$245.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$205.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$174.36. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.93%.

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,500.42. Also, Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total value of C$19,820,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,793,100.02. Insiders sold a total of 186,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,204 in the last quarter.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

