CIBC Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$20.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$18.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other news, Director Anthony Robert Guglielmin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,000.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

