CIBC Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.79.

TSE INE opened at C$22.37 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

