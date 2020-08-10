Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.07, 201,312 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 153,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citi Trends by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

