Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 6.6%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.03, approximately 393,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 942,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conn’s by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Conn’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

