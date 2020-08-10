CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director Michael R. Koehler Sells 8,750 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Director Michael R. Koehler sold 8,750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,120,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:COR opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

