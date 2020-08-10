Danaos Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

