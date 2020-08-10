Daniel Rosensweig Sells 28,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,983,240.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,689.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

