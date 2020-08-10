Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,171,875.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,587,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $320,441.88.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,425.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $6,074,880.00.

DDOG opened at $75.28 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -501.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 587.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

