Dennis S. Frank Sells 75,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $264.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 136.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 136.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

