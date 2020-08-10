Ellen Barker Sells 19,065 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

