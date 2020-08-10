EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading Up 5.4%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.47, approximately 153,666 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 117,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 43.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

