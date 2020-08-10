Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSA opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

