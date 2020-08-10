Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.