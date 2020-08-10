Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $50,109.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $806,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,072 shares of company stock worth $23,520,387. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

