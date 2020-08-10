Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fly Leasing worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 528,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 339,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

FLY opened at $7.58 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $121.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

