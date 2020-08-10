Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 125.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 322,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

