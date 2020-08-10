Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in US Ecology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

