Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIX opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

