Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

