Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 777,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

