Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $51.30 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

