Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,826,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 171,304 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 549,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAL. Citigroup lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

