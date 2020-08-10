Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 125,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,879 shares of company stock valued at $461,267. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

