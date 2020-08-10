Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

