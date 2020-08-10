Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,550,000 after acquiring an additional 496,849 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.8% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 295,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $55.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.