F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, 2,243,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,532,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,195. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

