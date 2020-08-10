First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.86, 1,363,264 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,818,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

