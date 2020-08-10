First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Trading Up 6.3%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 660,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 555,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $783.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 272,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

