First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Trading 6.1% Higher

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, 311,234 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 540,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

