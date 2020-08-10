First Trust Advisors LP Buys 455,621 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 297,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 281,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $77,138 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

