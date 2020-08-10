First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 33.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Northland Securities lowered Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.09. Infinera Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

