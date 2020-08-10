First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of TriMas worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.