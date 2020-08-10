First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

PRGO opened at $50.45 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

