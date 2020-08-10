First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $626.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

